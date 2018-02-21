Why this woman's story has infuriated Trump for all the wrong reasons.

Rachel Crooks was 22 years old and working as a receptionist within Trump Tower when the now-President allegedly kissed her on the mouth without consent.
“I had just moved to New York, and I was working as a secretary for another company in the building. That’s where [Donald Trump] forced himself on me,” Crooks, now 35, has recounted the incident countless times, The Washington Post reports.
Now, President Donald Trump has responded.
Trump, 71, said on Twitter that the incident never happened (he denies all of the sexual harassment allegations publicly levelled at him from 19 different women).
His reasoning is that: Firstly, he doesn’t remember meeting Crooks. Also, he never would have kissed her forcefully in a public space with security cameras around.
A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018
….cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported…doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018