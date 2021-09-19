Over 200 arrested and 10 police injured: What happened at the anti-lockdown protests across Australia.

Thousands gathered in major cities across Australia, as part of nation-wide anti-lockdown protests on Saturday.

In Melbourne, hundreds of people were arrested and 10 police officers were injured after protesters violently clashed with police in the city.

Meanwhile, thousands took the streets to rally across Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, while a strong police presence hindered demonstrations in Sydney.

Melbourne's anti-lockdown protest.

Violent scenes erupted in Melbourne as 235 people were arrested and 10 police officers were injured during anti-lockdown protests in the inner city.

On Saturday, more than 2000 police officers formed a "ring of steel" around the Melbourne CBD and were deployed at road checkpoints and barricades.

However, police later changed locations after hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the inner suburb of Richmond, in a last-minute effort to avoid police.

During the protests, stones, bottles and other objects were reportedly thrown at police, who used capsicum spray to subdue demonstrators.

Trapped in a gorge formed by the road, protesters lob projectiles at police, who attempt to subdue the crowd by deploying capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/1upyP4tOsR — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021