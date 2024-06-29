Content warning: this article discusses violence against women, and might be triggering for some readers.

Her name was Annette Kiss.

Annette was reportedly a business owner. She was the mother of two sons. She loved dogs.

On Thursday morning, Annette was found dead in her home — a home she'd moved into just a few weeks earlier.

She was 53-years-old. Annette is the 45th woman to be killed by violence in 2024.

Watch: violence against women, the hidden numbers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Annette moved into the Russell Lee home in Sydney's inner west around five or six weeks ago, along with three other housemates, according to police.

Less than three weeks ago, 42-year-old Benjamin Art also moved into the residence. Around 11am Thursday, Art allegedly ran into the home, armed with several weapons. He was heard yelling at Annette, before allegedly attacking her.

Police arrived on the scene — described as one of the worst they'd seen in years — just one minute after a Triple Zero call reported a woman "screaming". But they were too late. Annette had already lost her life.

Art was arrested at the home, and taken to Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment before being charged with murder.