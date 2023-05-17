In 2002, Anna Nicole Smith was interviewed by Howard Stern. He tried to weigh her so he could win a bet.

Anna Nicole Smith's short life was full of amazing highs and devastating lows.

As a young girl, she dreamed of being a glamorous Hollywood starlet like her idol Marilyn Monroe. In her own way, she achieved that dream. She was named Playboy's Playmate of The Year and starred in a bunch of movies and TV shows. But as with her idol, the cost of that fame was steep.

By 2002, Smith was starring in her own reality TV series, The Anna Nicole Show, and she had become the punchline of late night talk show hosts, comedians and radio shock jocks around the world.

No topic of conversation was off the table when it came to the actress. Men openly discussed Smith's body, her weight and made sexual comments about her.

Watch: The official trailer for Netflix's Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

In one episode of The Howard Stern Show, Howard Stern and his co-hosts openly discussed Smith's weight gain. A clip of the segment was included in the new Netflix documentary, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me.

"For some reason she doesn't think she's heavy," Stern said to his co-hosts while discussing the reality series. "I would say she weighs 300 pounds at least."

A co-host then said: "I bet you a hundred bucks she's not over 300 but it's got to be so close, I think she's got to be 280/290."