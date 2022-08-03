An Endometriosis diagnosis and an FBI file: 11 things you didn't know about Marilyn Monroe.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

Marilyn Monroe was the biggest pop culture icon of all time.

But her life was tragically short-lived, passing away aged 36. Her career was often overshadowed by her personal life – thanks to Hollywood's obsession with the mirage of 'Marilyn Monroe' rather than the human at the centre.

The legacy of Monroe is complicated. Many reporters and scholars portray her as a victim of the time, used and abused by a misogynistic culture that didn't see her as anything other than someone to take advantage of. While that is true, another narrative is also in existence – that Monroe was a trailblazer for her time and the mastermind behind her image and success. She was also Hollywood's first major silence breaker, bringing to light the behaviours of predatory men.

For these reasons, it makes sense why our obsession with Monroe has continued decades after her death. Just look at the hype and conversations surrounding Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe's dress.

And more recently, the first official trailer for Blonde has been released – a biopic on Monroe's life based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. Monroe is going to be played by Ana de Armas, and the similarity is great. Although, the upcoming film is already receiving backlash...

With conversations around Monroe front and centre, we decided to look back on her life and career.

Here are 11 things you may not have known about the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

1. Marilyn Monroe's birth name was Norma Jeane.

This is one of the more well-known facts about Monroe, but she was born by the name of 'Norma Jeane Mortenson'.

She was later baptised as Norma Jeane Baker, but in Monroe's first marriage, she again changed her last name to Dougherty.

When she started in the entertainment industry, the productions execs were enamoured by her. But they felt as though 'Dougherty' didn't have a good 'ring' to it. Plus, they were concerned that viewers wouldn't be able to pronounce 'Dougherty' correctly.