Anna and Lucy are the 'world’s most identical twins'. They've been dating the same man for 10 years.

Anna and Lucy DeCinque are close. Really close.

So close, in fact, that the identical twin sisters share a boyfriend. Oh, and they want to both carry his babies at the same time.

The Australian women, who have claimed the title of 'world’s most identical twins' aren’t shy about their unusual lifestyle, and frankly, they really don’t care what anyone else thinks.

In a video posted to their YouTube channel in 2017, the Perth twins first spoke in depth about their plans to start a family with their shared boyfriend, Ben Byrne.

Ideally, they said, they would fall pregnant at the exact same time and their children would be born as close together as possible.

“We want to experience pregnancy together, we want our bodies to look the same. Because we’re so close we always want to be together,” Lucy said at the time.

But on the topic of how to make that happen, the 33-year-old sisters weren’t sure.

“It is a bit of a dilemma,” Lucy said. “We know that’s where nature comes in, we can’t control these things. You can’t force these things.”

By December 2018, they hadn’t fallen pregnant, but their plans hadn’t changed.