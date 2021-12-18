"He’s a great partner to a Barbie doll." Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt's life since The Bachelorette.

In 2019, Gogglebox's Angie Kent was Australia's Bachelorette.

Her season of The Bachelorette introduced us to quite the array of contestants, including now-former Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow, Stage Five Clinger Jamie Doran, and Brit from Darwin, Ciarran Stott.

But in the end, it came down to two men: sweet larrikin Timm Hanly and genetically blessed personal trainer Carlin Sterritt. (The three-legged mutt and the cavoodle, as Angie described them).

And Angie chose the cavoodle, Carlin.

After the finale aired in November 2019, Angie and Carlin publicly began their relationship, which unfortunately ended seven months later, with speculation of a breakup first starting in early June 2020 when the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

"It is true, Angie and I have gone our separate ways," Carlin confirmed in an Instagram video in July 2020.

Watch: Carlin discuss their split on Instagram. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram.

"My mental health had taken a bit of a left turn and I just simply wasn't the best version of myself or able to give the best version of me to Angie, but again, I wish her well," he continued.

"Everyone is battling something that you may never understand or see."

While Angie shared her own statement: "Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I'm sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up."

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the investment that many of you made into the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal."

Image: Instagram/@angiekent_