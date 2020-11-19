You may have heard about Angie Kent’s '$26,000 face'. Over the weekend, a News Corp magazine featured the former Bachelorette on their cover, with the headline: “Why it costs $26,740 a year to look like this.”

From her injectables to her hair to her teeth, every beauty-related expense of the star was laid out as a litany of luxury beyond the capacity of near all - bar the beauties of television land.

But as Angie Kent made clear following the magazine’s publication, her decision to have Botox isn’t what she wants her followers to focus on. Not even close.

“I don't even know where that figure came from. Not once did I ever say 'Hey, I have spent $26,000 to look like this,'” Kent tells Mamamia. “I don't even look like that on the average day, if ever. Anyone can look like a 'cover girl' with the right sensational glam squad. It is all smoke and mirrors to scrub up that well.”

Kent says she has chosen to spend money on cosmetic work for a simple reason: “Because I want to.

“I have my insecurities just like everyone else. I have struggled with acne since I was 11 years old, which left me with scarring. I also have pigment issues due to other health issues. I am a huge supporter in doing what makes you feel best for you.”