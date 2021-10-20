Angelina Jolie's six kids aren't babies anymore. They're all grown up and we can hardly deal.

In our minds, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children are still… small.

So this week, when we saw five out of six Jolie-Pitt kids on the red carpet for the premiere of Angelina’s movie Eternals, it’s safe to say we were a little shooketh.

20-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Shiloh, 16-year-old Zahara and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox all joined Angelina on the red carpet and well, doesn’t time fly?

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty.

Maddox, Zahara and Pax (not in attendance) were adopted from orphanages in Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam respectively, and Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are Angelina and Brad's biological children.

Of course, Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 after 12 years together. In 2019 they reached an agreement after a two-year custody battle. Jolie had been seeking primary custody of all six children, but a statement about the agreement did not specify details.

The Jolie-Pitt kids aren't often seen in public, but we heard about 20-year-old Maddox earlier this year, when a source told US Weekly that he was testifying against his father in his parents' custody battle.

"Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad," the source said.

"He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support."

Angelina Jolie attends the Japan premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' with Zahara and Maddox. Image: Getty.