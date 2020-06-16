It's been only a couple of weeks since Big Brother 2020 began, but we are already getting to know the new housemates very well.

Kieran Davidson is getting his game plan together, Sophie Budack is making connections, and Angela Clancy is so confident and self-assured, she somehow managed to convince host Sonia Kruger to carry her suitcase into the house.

But besides her powerful personality, there is much more to this 38-year-old mum of two.

Here's everything you need to know about Big Brother 2020 contestant, Angela.