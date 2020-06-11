Big Brother has only been back for three days, but YouTuber Kieran Davidson has already emerged as one of the season's most polarising contestants.

And by the looks of his social media... that's pretty unsurprising.

You see, the 21-year-old has a history of making controversial, 'cringe' content, mostly involving chasing down major celebs and being a really (like, really) bad driver.

What we can expect from Big Brother 2020. Post continues below video.



Video via





He first went viral after uploading a video to YouTube of his mum teaching him to drive in 2016, and reposting it to Facebook two years later.

"It did 19,000 [views] in its first week, which I thought was pretty incredible," Kieran told the ABC in 2018.

"And then it jumped to 100,000 and was doing 100,000 a day for about a week. The original video has now had 50 million views."

The success of the video lead to opportunities in Los Angeles, which of course, were filmed.

In 2016, he shared a video of himself and his father trying to meet Kris Jenner outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood.

His dad pushed his way through paparazzi but failed to catch her attention.

Kieran from Big Brother and his dad try and meet Kris Jenner. Image: YouTube.