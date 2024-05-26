In 1989, Andie MacDowell was too scared to attend Cannes post-partum. 35 years later and she's the coolest one there.

When Sex, Lies and Videotape was released in 1989, it became an instant hit.

The film made a legend out of director Steven Soderbergh, while Andie MacDowell rose to prominence with her leading role, earning herself a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

But when the movie won the Palme d'Or at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival, MacDowell was nowhere to be found.

In a new interview, the now-66-year-old actor admitted that she skipped the world's most prestigious film gathering to promote the movie because she was "afraid".

"I didn't come [to Cannes] for Sex, Lies and Videotape. I just had a baby," she told PEOPLE.

"I was nursing, was really big and just motherly and whatever, and I didn't come. And that's a shame. It's a real shame."

She said if it had been 2024, she "wouldn't have been afraid to come".

"Because of the shift in our expectations and because we brought it out, they can't be like that to us anymore," MacDowell said.