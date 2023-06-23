Mamamia recaps And Just Like That: Carrie hates her vagina. There I said it!

And Just Like That season is here and I couldn't help but wonder: will this lot of episodes be able to match the magic that was Sex and the City?

Based on the first two episodes, I'd say we're off to a decent start but there's a loooong way to go.

Check out the trailer for season two. Recap continues after video.



Video via Max.

But wait, where did we leave off? Read our full rundown here, but basically, to get you up to speed in record time: Carrie moved through her grief by kissing Franklyn, Charlotte had a 'they mitzvah', and fresh from a divorce, Miranda escaped her suburban life to follow Che's dreams of doing a TV pilot in LA.

The episode begins three weeks after the season one finale, opening with a montage of everyone having sex. That's right, after a suspiciously sexless first season, sex is back in this city!

My sleep paralysis demon waiting for me every night at 1am. Image: Binge.