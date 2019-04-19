A couple did a DNA test for fun. It destroyed their relationship.

When you choose to do a DNA test, it’s usually to help get some clarity on where you came from.
Am I related to a King? Am I a descendent of Oprah? Do I have a long lost relative with a home in the Bahamas they fancy me visiting?
They’re the kind of hopefuls you’ve got front and centre when you send your samples off in the mail.
But one man got a little bit more than he bargained for when his ancestral discoveries lost him his girlfriend.
Speaking of dating, we’ve got you covered. Here it is translated. Post continues after video.
In a since deleted Reddit thread, the 26-year-old explained he and his girlfriend had thought a bit of ancestry mapping might be an exciting activity to do together.
“We were having a lot of fun, but then I found out something about one of my ancestors which has now caused me to lose my girlfriend,” he said in the thread.
Top Comments
Silly. The only reason you should dump someone over an ancestry test is if you find out they're related to you.
You were related to this serial killer the whole time, all that’s changed is that now you know about it. What, does she think that you’re suddenly going to start killing people? Dude, you’re better off without such a bubblehead in your life.
DNA tests are not conclusive indicators. I found I had a tenuous history with Kevin Bacon
I dare not show this to my partner, she is either going to ask me to dance or wear denim - our relationship is not ready for this.