‘They’re here for it, haemorrhoids and all.’ An ode to mum friends.

It wasn’t even 8am, and I’d already hit my breaking point for the day.

My son had been up since 5am, accidentally spilled my latte all over the coffee table and rug, screamed bloody murder as I’d subjected him to the cruellest torment (getting dressed), and holding back tears, I started a voice note to two of my mum friends.

I told them about the toddler drama sure, but I opened with the fact that my butthole was currently bleeding (yep, I just wrote that) and I wasn’t sure I could take another hit. Like a couple of practical, compassionate angels, they were totally, completely, unflinchingly there for it.

“That is an absolute horror, you poor thing. Can I bring you coffee?”

One immediately offered to watch my son while I went to see a pharmacist about my downstairs problem, and followed up with in-depth questions such as, ‘Fresh blood or old?,’ ‘Does it hurt to poop?’ The other offered solace and humour along with a hot latte to replace the one still yet to be mopped up on my living room rug. Both women somehow inherently knew exactly what I needed.

There’s something extraordinary about female friendships, and women in general. Be it our tireless ability to empathise, our phenomenal stoicism or the ability to swoop into the rescue at just the right time.