'My son is a terrible sleeper. Please stop telling me it's my fault.'

My toddler is the light of my life.

I'm telling you, that little boy is pure sunshine. If you run into us on any given day, chances are he'll be beaming. He's a good eater, he's absolutely fascinated by the world around him, and he has a wicked little sense of humour.

I don't say any of this to brag, I just feel I need to provide context before telling you he is an absolutely terrible sleeper.

Watch: A spoken word video staring Laura Bryne articulating the contradiction of pressures that mothers face in their daily lives. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"It's his only fault," my zombie of a husband likes to say after a night with three or more wake ups. Of course, it's not his fault, it's no one's fault, but you might not get that impression after speaking to parents of children who go to bed with the intention of actually sleeping.

I don't begrudge my friends with kids who are "good sleepers". My sister is one of them, some of my best friends are on the other side of this threshold, and I absolutely love that for them - it's one less thing for them to worry about in these increasingly troubled times. But of course, I'm not that much of a Pollyanna, I sometimes fall into the "Why me?" sooks and dance close to insanity trying to work out what I could be doing wrong.