The most touching photo from Amy Schumer's wedding is the one with her dad.

The pair later shared another cute moment at her wedding, this time alongside her mum, Sandra Schumer.

Amy is very close to her father, who lives in an assisted living facility. The Trainwreck star tries to spend as much time with him as she can, and he regularly pops up on her Instagram.

She says being by her dad's side as he deals with his health issues has also influenced the way she views her romantic relationships with men.

"It affects your relationships for sure. Everybody I meet and I'm like, 'Yeah, he's cool, but would, like, would I push him in a wheelchair? You know, would I want him to push me?' So, yeah, I go there pretty quick," she told E! News in 2015.

"Other people are like, 'Should we go to Hawaii on vacation?' I'm like, 'Do I want you to change my colostomy bag?' It just changes your perspective."

Clearly Chris ticks all the right boxes though, because the pair were married after just three months of dating, with her proud dad watching on.

The wedding was "thrown together last minute", according to Us Weekly, with Amy texting guests on Sunday to let them know she was getting married on Tuesday.

Before Chris, she dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch from November 2015 until May 2017.