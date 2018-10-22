Prince Harry just announced what gender he hopes his and Meghan Markle's baby will be.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Oh.

Prince Harry just admitted what gender he wants his and Meghan Markle’s first child to be.

While a pregnant Meghan is taking it easy by cutting back on public appearances during the couple’s royal tour, the Prince is still flat out. And he is more than happy to talk about the royal baby.

Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting their first child last Monday, just hours after they touched down in Australia.

It is believed Meghan is in her second trimester and is due in autumn.

A week after the news was made public, Harry has uh, given away that he wants his first child to be a girl.