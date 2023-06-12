'Everybody is lying.' Amy Schumer's blunt message to the women of Hollywood can't be ignored.

Amy Schumer will not lie to you about Ozempic.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schumer said she had tried the Type II diabetes drug, and shared a message for celebrities who are lying about taking it.

"Everyone and their mum's gonna try it. Everybody's lying. Everybody's like 'Oh, [it's] smaller portions'. Shut the f**k up, you're on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop," Schumer said.

"Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, an antidiabetic medication that has been co-opted by the weight loss industry.

A once-a-week injection, the role of the drug is to balance blood sugar levels, making it an effective solution for long-term weight management for diabetics and obesity.

However, for celebrities, it's become the drug of choice for weight loss.

Schumer said she had taken Ozempic herself about a year ago, but it was not "liveable" for her.

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," she explained, referring to her four-year-old son, Gene.

"I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me, and [I couldn't]."