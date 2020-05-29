Americans are watching the Aussie version of MAFS, and they have precisely three questions.

Despite only seeing these four contestants and some short promos, Americans are perplexed by the fact that there is little to no diversity.

A thread on Reddit has various American viewers discussing the fact that although some contestants are mixed race, majority are seemingly white.

"I got into a few Australian reality shows a few years back when I watched the Bachelor AU and decided to dive into other Australian shows as well, like MAFS and Love Island AU," one user wrote.

"I've noticed none of these shows has a diverse cast. Maybe there is a random Asian thrown in, but it's mostly white. Is this an issue in Australia amongst viewers?"

While another user agreed, "It would be nice to see more diversity, it would probably be one or two of each of Indigenous Australians or someone from an Asian or Middle-Eastern descent. I think producers don't really care about the demographic quota if it's not their target audience, i.e. why put an Indian contestant if no Indians watch it - although I'm not sure on the numbers.

"It also depends who contestants are attracted to, it might be harder to match people of different races that are both of a smaller population and not open to it."

And on Twitter, the question continued to come up constantly.

Have you seen Married at First Sight Australia yet? All I can say is, “Where is the diversity ????” Check our the recap. |#MAFSAustralia #MAFS #MAFSAUhttps://t.co/MiDKlNmC1y — ???????????????????????????????? (@alors_sandra) May 28, 2020