'Trying to control it will kill me.' Amanda Keller shares her husband's 6-year health battle.

"But I felt something was going on... I know Harley so well, and how protective he is of his inner core, he was absolutely scared and in denial, and who would blame him?"

Shortly after, they got bad news. He'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease — an incurable brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements and starts with gradual tremors. Other symptoms are slow movement, stiffness and loss of balance.

"When he came home [from the doctor], we both just sat there completely numb," Keller recalled.

"Two days later, I went with our eldest son to an Open Day – he was in Year 11 – and I fought tears all day just looking at these people at the beginning of their journey, and I was so envious."

It was the moment the TV and radio star realised life was changing, not only for herself and her husband but also for the couple's two sons, Liam and Jack.

"I had such a flashback to when that was me. And I thought, 'Their journey is just starting.' And something closed off for me,'" she described. "I don’t necessarily feel that now, but this is how I felt in the early days."

Amanda Keller and Harley Oliver. Image: Instagram @amandakeller.