Goodness. We've just learnt some bombshells about Bachelor in Paradise's Glenn and Alisha.

OK. Here we go.

We've just found out our favourite Bachelor in Paradise couple Alisha Aitken-Radburn, 27, and Glenn Smith, 32, have both apparently cheated on each other since Fiji.

According to So Dramatic! Podcast host Megan Pustetto, Glenn strayed first.

"Glenn was at a buck's party in Perth, and met up with Helena at a club and they ended up kissing a couple of times that night," she said in the latest episode of the So Dramatic! Podcast.

(Yes, as in Helena Sauzier, fellow Paradise goer. You read that right.)

This Helena:

"Helena knew Glenn and Alisha were still together, and the next day she started panicking that people were going to find out, so she asked Glenn not to tell Alisha," Megan continued.

Glenn reportedly refused and owned up to Alisha about the kisses leaving her understandably "furious and upset".