"It was a bumpy road." What we know about Bachelor in Paradise's Alisha Aitken-Radburn.

Just when we thought Bachelor In Paradise was about to settle down (who are we kidding, it wasn't), Alisha Aitken-Radburn has been announced as one of the intruders returning to the show.

We first met Alisha in Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins' season of The Bachelor, where the 27-year-old quickly made a name for herself, alongside friends Romy Poulier and Cat Henesey-Smith, as the show's "mean girls".﻿﻿

Since then, Alisha has appeared on last year's season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she found a short-lived relationship with Jules Bourne, before a brutal live dumping during the reunion episode.

Here's everything we know about Alisha Aitken-Radburn, ahead of her return to Bachelor in Paradise.

On being painted as the show's "mean girl".

In case you need a refresher, the Honey Badger's season of The Bachelor featured a particular group of women who seemed less interested in finding love, and more interested in... well, the ~drama~.

Alisha was part of the trio dubbed the "mean girls" with cast members Romy and Cat, which ended in a dramatic exit when the three women left in the same episode.