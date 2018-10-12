The one thing you need to remember before judging the thirstiest Bachelorette in history.

Hey, so last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was a bit, erm, steamy, wasn’t it?

On Thursday night’s instalment of the reality TV dating show, things got a bit hot under the ole collar when Ali Oetjen went and kissed not one, but two males.

First, 31-year-old Charlie shared a fear-fuelled encounter with Ali’s lips after a completely regulated and safe near-death experience playing Twister 61 metres in the sky.

Then, after pretending to be on the cover of a Mills & Boon novel with Robert in the annual Bachelor/Bachelorette photo shoot, Ali approached him at the cocktail party to do what she’d “been thinking about doing all day.”

Kiss. She’d been thinking about kissing him all day.

The reaction on Twitter was mixed. Mostly positive, but mixed. (We’d rather not link back to the negative tweets, you can find them yourself on the #BacheloretteAU hashtag.)

Intentionally missed #BacheloretteAU last night. Saw some hype on here and watched it tonight. Arghz, omfg whatever happened to taking it slow?! That’s faster than the bullet trains in ???????? #Ali! pic.twitter.com/nKrjaxsEqH — Jade é Rabbit (@JadeZRabbit) October 11, 2018