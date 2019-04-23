Degraded, harassed, assaulted: The horrifying reality of being a female musician.

Female musicians have had enough.

In the wake of an assault at a Newcastle hotel in New South Wales over the Easter weekend, several singers have spoken out about their distressing experiences with male audience members.

Brisbane’s Maz DeVita was performing with her band Waax at the Cambridge Hotel on Sunday night when she was “quite aggressively groped” twice by the same man.

DeVita explained in an Instagram post that she couldn’t figure out who he was because he moved so quickly in a large crowd of people.

View this post on Instagram THANKS HEAPS MATE A post shared by maz (@rockthemazbah) on Apr 21, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

“But I hope you’re glad to know that I f**king felt it and it was extremely degrading,” she added. “I don’t know who you are, but you know who you are, and I want you to know that your disgusting behaviour is not welcome in our music scene or anywhere really. It is totally disrespectful and plain f**ked up.”

DeVita went on to say that musicians work hard and deserve respect.

“You wouldn’t grope someone in the grocery store, on the bus or in your workplace,” she added. “So what makes this situation any different? What am I to you? Last time I checked I’m a f**king human who deserves the right to her own body and the right to work in a safe environment.”

The Newcastle Herald reports that the incident is being investigated by the hotel’s management.