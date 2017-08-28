The Bachelor's Alex Nation confronts commenter who questioned her about her relationship.

There’s been much speculation about The Bachelor‘s Richie Strahan and Alex Nation‘s relationship – or lack of – recently.
After not appearing on each other’s social media (the most important mark of a modern relationship) for several months, New Idea reported two weeks ago that Nation was in a new relationship with Maegan Luxa, a 31 year-old Melbourne chef, landscaper and her fellow Frankston Bombers Women’s Football League teammate.
When I was a young teen, I remember watching the Logies with my nan and thinking to myself “I wish I could go and watch the celebs walk the red carpet one day” and then on Sunday I said to myself “holy shit I’m walking the red carpet at the Logies today!!!” What a surreal moment! @richie_strahan Thank you for holding my hand the whole way through, calming my nerves with your dorky jokes, making sure I didn’t go ass over tits up that ginormous stair case and for being on high train alert, what a guy!
Pictures were published of the pair and with neither parties officially commenting on the rumour, the lack of information about someone they don’t even know’s romantic status sent many into a frenzy.