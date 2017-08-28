The Bachelor's Alex Nation confronts commenter who questioned her about her relationship.

In a now-deleted comment, one Instagram user took up their own investigation on Nation’s latest (and unrelated) post.

The 25 year-old model responded to the question, in her first direct address on the relationship rumours. Bottom line, she wasn’t having a bar of it.

I can only turn left… ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Alex Nation (@alexandranation) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

“Last time I checked, I was my own person and it is entirely up to me what I choose to disclose of my personal life and it is absolutely my right,” she wrote.

“At the end of the day, just because I was on a television show doesn’t make me any different to the next person who wants their privacy respected. People like you have far too much time on your hands, I am like so yesterday.”

Others were also quick to jump to Nation’s defense, with one commenting, “It seems the media can’t get enough of you these days!! Stay true to yourself and keep on smiling.”

Listen: Did the paparazzi just “out” Alex Nation? Post continues after audio.



There’s no denying that thanks to her choice to appear on reality dating show The Bachelor, Nation became a public figure. And yes, many of us are more invested than we’d like to admit about her relationship with Strahan and what has become of it.

But her decision to open up once about her love life doesn’t apply for forever. It’s up to Nation when – or even if – she chooses to do so again.

Good on her for making it quite clear while she stands on the matter without doing or saying anything she’s not ready for. So if you’re thinking of asking the same question? Don’t.

