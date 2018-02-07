Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Alex Nation just got braces and she’d like to warn teenagers about something, please.



There are some facets of growing up that aren’t so fun but you have to do anyway on your merry way to adulthood.

Dentistry is one of them. Just ask Alex Nation.

Possibly prepping her teeth for her wedding day to girlfriend Maegan Luxa after their engagement last December, she offered this piece of advice for any teenagers who perhaps aren’t as regular with their retainer as their dentist might like.

"I was too cool for my retainer, so here I am getting braces again on my lower teeth," she told her followers via Instagram Stories.

Always looking out for the youngins' the ex-Bachie contestant showed off her new dental hardware and said that they made her feel like rapper Post Malone.

So you hear that youths of the world??? Listen to your mum, and your dentist, and put on your bloody retainer.

*ends finger pointing*

2. Excuse us, but we have reason to believe that Khloe Kardashian is having a girl.



In your latest instalment of the world tries to guess the future name of a Kardashian child... and gets it hopelessly wrong, this time we've tried to increase our chances from literally one in a million, to at least a good one in two split.

If we had to call it, we're going to say that Khloe Kardashian will be having a girl.

What gives us reason to suspect this? Well, the proof is in the nail polish, and it's baby pink aka pink for baby girl... Case closed.

Speaking more at length to Extra TV, the 33 year old said that she is really "embracing" her pregnancy.

"Well, now that there's more of a bump, there's a transitional period…a different shape. You're wider… So I'm embracing it now.

"You really do feel so feminine and maternal," she said

However, when it came to baby names, while she's choosing to keep the gender of her baby a secret, Khloe let us in on a couple of options.

"It’s honestly the hardest thing and I Iove suggestions, but everyone keeps giving me the same suggestions: If it’s a girl, Kristin; if it’s a boy, Tristan. I’m like, 'Could we do a little more? I need a little more options,'" she said.