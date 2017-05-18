We now know who Katy Perry's 'I Kissed a Girl' is about. And we did not see this coming.

Almost nine years after Katy Perry told the world that she kissed a girl and liked it, we’ve found out who the song is about.

Only the revelation has us raising our eyebrows.

Turns out, according to the woman herself, Katy’s breakout 2008 hit I Kissed a Girl is about Miley Cyrus.

The Malibu singer outed herself while gushing about the pair’s nine-year friendship on a US radio show with KTU’s Cubby and Carolina in New York.

“We were actually just realising the other day that next year, we’ll have been friends for 10 years,” Miley told the hosts on Tuesday.

“I think that’s my friend that I’ve known the longest. Which is really, really weird.”

But it’s about to get weirder. Because Miley, 24, explained that Katy’s song was written about her – even though their friendship began after the single’s release.