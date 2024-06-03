Alex de Minaur may be the 'demon' on court, but his love life is completely angelic.

Rising Australian tennis star, Alex de Minaur, has been making waves on the court with his agility, speed, and tenacity.

However, off the court, the 25-year-old has been quietly nurturing a relationship with fellow tennis pro, Katie Boulter.

The couple's romance has captured the attention of fans worldwide, as they navigate being world-star players competing on the grueling professional tennis circuit, while maintaining a relationship.

Here, we will delve into the story of Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter's relationship, from how they met, to how they make it work when they are worlds away from one another.

Who Is Alex De Minaur's Girlfriend?