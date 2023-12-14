11-year-old Alex Batty went missing in 2017. He's just escaped a French 'spiritual community'.

Six years after he was last seen, a British teenager has been found alive and well after hiking across the Pyrenees mountain range separating France and Spain.

Alex Batty, from Lancashire, England, was 11 when he did not return from a holiday near Marbella with his mother, Melanie Batty, and grandfather, David Batty, in 2017. At the time, police appealed for information and considered Melanie and David Batty wanted in connection with his alleged abduction.

In 2018, his grandmother and legal guardian Susan Caruana, said she believed Alex was taken to Morocco as part of his mother's pursuit of an "alternative lifestyle".

She had allowed him to go on holiday with her daughter and ex-husband as ill health prevented her from taking him. On the day they were supposed to return to England, she said she received a Facebook message which linked her to a video of the trio.

"They all spoke on it and Melanie said the reasons why they had done what they had done," she said in a video appealing for Alex's return in 2018.

"Alex said it was a million times better being with his mum and granddad. Obviously it hurt a bit but then my other concerns kicked in.

"The reason I believe they have done this is because basically my lifestyle, my belief systems, are not what they agree with. They didn't want him to go to school, they don't believe in mainstream school. I love him so much," she said.