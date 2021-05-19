Jess Ainscough was Australia’s first alternative medicine influencer. Her story ended tragically.

Jessica Ainscough. She's known as the original "wellness warrior". The Australian blogger and former online editor of Dolly magazine was an influencer before influencers were even a thing.

Today, wellness influencers are a staple of every social media platform. But back in the early 2000s, they were just beginning to flourish. Many of us hadn't even heard of the term 'wellness'.

However, the interest behind holistic health and natural remedies had started to gain momentum. And with it came a sinister side to the movement.

Controversial figures like Belle Gibson, the disgraced wellness blogger and convicted fraudster who faked her cancer diagnosis, had the power to influence and leverage a massive following of people - particularly sick people.

This ultimately brought about a tension - one that still continues today - between traditional medicine and holistic wellbeing.

This is where Jess Ainscough came in. She was, in the early days, thought of as Belle's contemporary.

Watch: Elle Halliwell on facing life and death on the same weekend. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In 2008, Jess was diagnosed with a rare epithelioid sarcoma. She was only 23.

The cancer had spread through her left arm, and while chemotherapy worked initially, doctors told her that her best treatment option was an amputation at the shoulder.

Jess had refused to have her arm amputated, and instead decided to try to cure herself without traditional cancer treatment. And, to document the process online.

"I didn't chop off my arm. I didn't go into aggressive, full-body chemotherapy. I didn't accept that my doctor's 'solution' was the only course of action," she wrote on her Wellness Warrior blog.