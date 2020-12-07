Oh. Turns out certain boozy drinks age your skin way faster. Here's what to avoid.

Together with speeding up AGEs, Dr Armour said alcohol also results in something called oxidative stress. "Whilst so many of us enjoy a glass (or three!) of wine to decrease our stress levels, regular alcohol consumption also causes oxidative stress within our skin’s cells, driving our cells to age faster."

Yep, it's not looking good.

To top things off, there's also the whole dehydration thing - alcohol actually takes all the fluid out of your skin.

"The high sugar alcohol content in many types of alcohol, as well as the diuretic effects, leads to dehydration of our whole body, including our skin. Pumping headache anyone? So, the morning after a big night out, or a weekend of too many sugary drinks and not enough sleep, will see us suffering from a dull, sallow complexion," said Dr Armour.

It's like... she knows us?

"Our skin will appear less plump, and wrinkles will temporarily be more prominent. So, not only will matching each glass of wine with a glass of water help ward off that hangover, it’ll help to prevent you looking haggard the next day!"

That's not all though...

Ever noticed your skin is looking a little flushed after a few wines? Yeah? Same. Happens to us, too.

"When it comes to specific effects of alcohol on the skin in terms of inflammation, we should consider that alcohol leads to dilatation of blood vessels, which contributes to redness and flushing. So, certain types of alcohol can flare inflammatory skin conditions such as rosacea and acne," explains Dr Armour.

"I can’t tell you how many of my patients who suffer from acne report breakouts after a 'big night out'. It’s 'a thing.' Inflammation can also lead to general puffiness. If you've experienced that bloated, puffy feeling the day after one or two too many – that’s inflammation!"

Yep, sounds familiar.