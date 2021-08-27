'I don't have friends.' Alana Thompson rose to fame as Honey Boo Boo. Now, she's changed.

Alana Thompson has been known to the world as "Honey Boo Boo" for almost a decade.
First appearing on the widely popular US reality TV series, Toddlers & Tiaras, in 2012, Alana and her mum, June Shannon (otherwise known as Mama June), quickly became household names.
The then-six-year-old pageant queen, fuelled by go-go juice (a mixture of Red Bull and Mountain Dew), charmed audiences with her sassy personality and go-to catchphrase "Honey Boo Boo Child" and gained such popularity, she was given her own reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, that same year.
The show ran for four seasons and gave everyone a good look into her chaotic family life with Mama June, her dad, Mike "Sugar Bear", and three sisters: Anna "Chickadee", Jessica "Chubbs" and Lauryn "Pumpkin".
While filming season five, the network cancelled the show after they found out June was dating a registered sex offender, whose victims allegedly included Alana's sister. However, June denied it.
"The statement of me dating a sex offender is totally untrue. I would not ever ever ever put my kids in danger, I love my kids too much.
"That is my past. I have not seen that person in 10 years and don’t seem to want to see that person," she said during a Facebook video.