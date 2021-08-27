'I don't have friends.' Alana Thompson rose to fame as Honey Boo Boo. Now, she's changed.

Alana Thompson has been known to the world as "Honey Boo Boo" for almost a decade.

First appearing on the widely popular US reality TV series, Toddlers & Tiaras, in 2012, Alana and her mum, June Shannon (otherwise known as Mama June), quickly became household names.

The then-six-year-old pageant queen, fuelled by go-go juice (a mixture of Red Bull and Mountain Dew), charmed audiences with her sassy personality and go-to catchphrase "Honey Boo Boo Child" and gained such popularity, she was given her own reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, that same year.

Spot Alana and June. Image: TLC.

The show ran for four seasons and gave everyone a good look into her chaotic family life with Mama June, her dad, Mike "Sugar Bear", and three sisters: Anna "Chickadee", Jessica "Chubbs" and Lauryn "Pumpkin".

While filming season five, the network cancelled the show after they found out June was dating a registered sex offender, whose victims allegedly included Alana's sister. However, June denied it.

"The statement of me dating a sex offender is totally untrue. I would not ever ever ever put my kids in danger, I love my kids too much.

"That is my past. I have not seen that person in 10 years and don’t seem to want to see that person," she said during a Facebook video.

Honey Boo Boo and her family on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Image: TLC.