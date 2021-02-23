From Toddlers and Tiaras to a $2500 a day drug habit: The downfall of Mama June.

If you're a lover of reality TV, you'll be familiar with the name Mama June.

June Edith "Mama June" Shannon is the head of the Shannon family and she has four daughters, Anna "Chickadee", Jessica "Chubbs", Lauryn "Pumpkin", and most memorably, Alana "Honey Boo Boo".

She first appeared on our television screens in 2012, when she and Honey Boo Boo appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras. The mother-daughter duo made such an impression they gained their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Since then, June has continued to share her life, the good and the bad, with us on-screen. And in recent years, she's gotten into quite a bit of trouble.

Here's what she's been up to.

Watch: Mama June and Honey Boo Boo on The Doctors.



Video via CBS

In January 2012, Mama June and her youngest daughter, Alana (more commonly known as Honey Boo Boo), appeared on the US reality TV series Toddlers & Tiaras. And thanks to Alana's loud personality, the two became series regulars.

Seven months later, June and her daughter had become so popular that they were given their own reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The show ran for four seasons and gave everyone a good look into their chaotic family life.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Image: TLC.