Brittany Smith reconnected with an old friend. Weeks later, she shot and killed him.

A new documentary is examining the complicated case of Brittany Smith.

In 2020, Brittany was convicted of killing the man she claimed threatened, attacked and raped her.

State of Alabama Vs. Brittany Smith is currently streaming on Netflix and explores the "harrowing" events which led to Brittany's arrest and her ultimate conviction.

Brittany was 32 when she reconnected with an old friend named Todd Smith.

While they'd known each other as teens, the pair had lost touch. But when an opportunity to purchase a pit bull puppy from Todd – a pit bull breeder – they decided to meet again.