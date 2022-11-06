The disturbing story behind Netflix's true crime documentary Into the Deep.

On August 10, 2017, Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall received a text. It was from a source she hadn't heard from in months. That afternoon she was on her way to meet Danish inventor Peter Madsen.
Wall and her partner had their going away party happening that evening, in farewell to the pair who were moving from Copenhagen to Beijing, but the opportunity to speak with Madsen and ride on his incredible self-made submarine was too good an opportunity to miss.
Watch the trailer for Netflix's Into The Deep. Story continues after video.
The ride on the submarine was supposed to last two hours, from 7pm to 9pm. When she hadn't come home by 1:45am and her family and friends hadn't heard from her, her boyfriend called the police.