The disturbing story behind Netflix's true crime documentary Into the Deep.

Police also found a web search. Some of the terms were "beheading," "girl," and "agony". These searches were made on August 9, 2017, the night before Wall was murdered.

On January 16, 2018, a new indictment for Madsen was released. He was charged with a homicide that "took place with prior planning and preparation" as well as "sexual relations other than intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature, as well as for dismemberment."

In his 2018 trial, he was erratic. He switched between speaking about himself in the third and first person, his accounts changed from present to past tense. He made endless movie references and even went as far as to apologise for his horrific acts "sounding like a bad movie."

When asked why he lied so many times about his crimes, Madsen said he wanted to "protect" Wall’s parents from the truth of her "gruesome" death.

He said watching violent pornography and acts on his computer made his "empathy" come out and that it gave him the tendency to "always root for the underdog."

By the end of his trial, he was sentenced to life in prison and made to pay $19,700 USD to Wall’s boyfriend. His submarine was also ordered to be destroyed.

Madsen would make headlines a few more times following his sentencing. In October 2020, he escaped from Herstedvester Prison - where he was sent to carry out his lifelong prison time.

On him, he wore a fake bomb that was attached to his chest and was seen carrying an object that resembled a gun. Madsen was captured a little more than a kilometre from Herstedvester.