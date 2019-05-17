"I had an abortion when I was 15": The celebrities coming out with their abortion stories.

Earlier this week, the Republican-controlled state of Alabama voted in a bill that will see a near-total ban on abortions. It was 25 male senators who voted to pass this legislation concerning the female body.

The bill allows for no exemptions in the instances of rape or incest. The only exception is for cases where the health of the mother is at risk.

For doctors who perform an abortion, the Alabama law now stipulates they could face up to 99 years in prison.

Then on Friday, Missouri – also controlled by a Republican-led senate – became the latest state to pass a bill that will out-law nearly all abortions.

And the developments this week are not isolated cases. So far this year, 16 states in the United States have introduced legislation to restrict abortion rights.

This is despite the fact that in America an estimated one in four women will have an abortion before they turn 45.

In the wake of this slew of anti-abortion legislation, late-night talk show host Busy Philipps shared her personal story of the time she terminated her pregnancy.

“I had an abortion when I was 15-years-old and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country,” she shared on Busy Tonight.

She explained that "being a f***ing woman" means: "Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body. And then you just have to go back to work."

Philipps later initiated a movement on social media, encouraging women who have terminated their pregnancies to share their stories via the hashtag #YouKnowMe.