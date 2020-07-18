ROAD TEST: We Air Fried everything in our fridge. Here’s exactly what happened.

So when you’re two twenty-something-year-old girls living together in the city there are many reasons why you shouldn’t be cooking.

1. UberEats. There are so many options available that it would be embarrassing to not know where to get the best vegan, gluten-free dumplings under $6.

2. Time. We’re busy, hard-working women. Do you really expect us to come home at 6pm and do more work?!

3. We’re not entirely sure how to use our oven.

By the end of the week we have accumulated approximately this many UberEats bags (yes, there is a bin underneath).

Image: Supplied.

Mid-iso, fearing for our health, Emily’s dad gifted us an Air Fryer. This was obviously the highlight of 2020, and we decided to Air Fry everything in our fridge in a bid to reduce our UberEats consumption (or economy stimulation, whatever you want to call it).

Here’s how it went.

Fried cauliflower and falafel.

Image: Supplied.