From Slow-Cooker Pork to Cauliflower Bake: 4 warming dinners you can batch cook.

Out of ideas for dinner? Don’t despair. These 4 delicious wintery meals can be batch-cooked for ease, and we promise the kids will love them.
Cauliflower and Broccoli Bake.
Prep time: 15 minutes.
Cook time: 20 minutes.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 1kg frozen broccoli and cauliflower florets
- 250g, chorizo diced
- 50g butter
- 2 cups milk
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese, grated
- 2 tbsp flour
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ½ cup Parmesan, finely grated
- Spray olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180°C and grease a large baking dish with spray oil.
- Boil frozen broccoli and cauliflower as per packet instructions. Drain.
- Transfer cooked broccoli and cauliflower to baking dish.
- In a small saucepan, combine the butter, flour and milk. Place over low heat and stir until it comes to boil.
- Remove from heat. Mix in the mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and chorizo. Stir well to form a creamy cheese sauce.
- Season the cheese sauce with salt and pepper and pour sauce over the broccoli and cauliflower.
- Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes covered. Remove foil and bake for another 5 minutes uncovered.