From Slow-Cooker Pork to Cauliflower Bake: 4 warming dinners you can batch cook.

Out of ideas for dinner? Don’t despair. These 4 delicious wintery meals can be batch-cooked for ease, and we promise the kids will love them.

Five refreshing fruit-infused water recipes that will pair perfectly with these meals. Post continues below.

Cauliflower and Broccoli Bake.

Prep time: 15 minutes.

Cook time: 20 minutes.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1kg frozen broccoli and cauliflower florets

250g, chorizo diced

50g butter

2 cups milk

2 cups mozzarella cheese, grated

2 tbsp flour

1 garlic clove, minced

½ cup Parmesan, finely grated

Spray olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C and grease a large baking dish with spray oil. Boil frozen broccoli and cauliflower as per packet instructions. Drain. Transfer cooked broccoli and cauliflower to baking dish. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, flour and milk. Place over low heat and stir until it comes to boil. Remove from heat. Mix in the mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and chorizo. Stir well to form a creamy cheese sauce. Season the cheese sauce with salt and pepper and pour sauce over the broccoli and cauliflower. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes covered. Remove foil and bake for another 5 minutes uncovered.

Beef and Corn Enchiladas.