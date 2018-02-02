George Clooney's story about meeting Amal for the first time will make your heart sing.

Before George Clooney met Amal Clooney for the first time, he received a phone call from his agent.

“I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry,” George’s agent told him. And that’s exactly what happened.

Appearing on David Letterman’s new Netflix show, the 56-year-old Oceans Eleven star spoke about meeting Amal when she visited his house in Italy’s Lake Como with a mutual friend in 2013.

“It was the wildest thing, a mutual friend was stopping by and asked ‘can I bring my friend’, and I said ‘of course’,” George told Letterman.

That’s when he received the phone call from his matchmaking agent.

George soon discovered Amal was a high-profile barrister specialising in international law and human rights. She’d had clients such as the founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange, and the former prime minister of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko.

This was no ordinary house guest.