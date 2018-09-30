The moment after the West Coast Eagles' grand final win that showed pure class.

We’re going to hazard a guess that there are a few of you out there with sore heads this morning.

(I’m DEFINITELY not one of them, that would be terribly unprofessional).

It’s the Sunday of a long weekend for one, but it also happens to be grand final weekend.

You know what that means?

Beers.

And for Eagles fans, whose team won the nail-biting match by five points against Collingwood yesterday, more beers.

But as West Coast fans cleared out of the MCG post-match to revel into the night, the players were caught celebrating in a very different way.

They stayed behind and cleaned the change rooms.

Player Luke Shuey held a beer-filled Esky for his teammates – including Thomas Cole, Chris Masten, Mark LeCras and William Rioli – as they picked up rubbish before heading out to do whatever footy players do when they win a grand final match.

Cleaning up the rooms after a big party! pic.twitter.com/6nmF9FUly3 — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) September 29, 2018

At the risk of sounding like an 80-year-old woman wearing an Eagles scarf while watching the news in her loungeroom over a cuppa, probably with a cat somewhere in the equation, what bloody lovely young men.

I could barely get past housemates to clean the dirty dishes in the sink.

The clean-up came after an, erm, awkward presentation speech by coach Adam Simpson.