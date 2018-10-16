The Kmart leggings for under $20 that'll make you feel like a fitspo queen.

Remain calm.

There’s a pair of leggings at Kmart for under $20 that just might inspire you to start going to the gym.

…Or at least give you an active-wear wardrobe staple that’ll fool people into thinking you do.

Affordable style blogger Tina Abeysekara has reviewed the oh-so-flattering high-waisted pair on her Trash to Treasured Instagram story/bible and we need them in our lives.

Here’s why:

They’re $18.

You can snap 'em up and still have change for a large McDonald's fries, which you can totally eat guilt-free because buying active wear is pretty much the same as exercising.

2. They'll hold in your FUPA, among other things.