Adnan Syed is no doubt a name that has infiltrated your news feed today.

Some may remember his name, others may not. If you are in the latter category, allow me to bring you up to speed.

It's 1999 in the US city of Baltimore.

18-year-old school student Hae Min Lee is dating her schoolmate, Adnan Syed.

And then she goes missing.

Tragically, Lee was later found – buried in a park. She had been killed by strangulation.

And in 2000, Syed was convicted for her murder.

He was also found guilty of robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment too.

Syed was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case of Adnan Syed. Article continues after video.



Video via USA Today.

But then, 14 years later, the case was thrust back into the spotlight when it became the focus of the inaugural season of true-crime podcast, Serial. For over a year, journalist Sarah Koenig pored herself over the facts of the case, digging deeper into the evidence presented by prosecutors. She shared her findings in 12-episode podcast which renewed attention and raised doubts over Syed's guilt.