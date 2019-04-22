Inside Adele's very private eight-year relationship with her now-ex Simon Konecki.

Late last week, news broke that Adele had split from husband Simon Konecki after eight years together.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” a statement from her representation read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Their request for privacy is usual within celebrity announcements, but in the case of Adele and Konecki it is especially expected.

Adele talks about her relationship with Simon Konecki with 60 Minutes Australia in 2015. Post continues below video.

Video by 60 Minutes

The couple have been notoriously private throughout their relationship, keeping themselves out of the public eye.

Although Adele and her husband were rarely spotted together, it’s known that New York-born Konecki is the co-founder of Life Water, a company which produces bottled water in 100 per cent recycled packaging and donates a portion of their profits to fund international clean water projects.

It is believed the pair began dating in 2011, and although there were initial rumours that they were introduced by Ed Sheeran, Sheeran himself shot down that theory on Twitter.

Konecki and Adele were first spotted together in January 2012 when they holidayed together in Florida. A month later, they attended the 2012 Grammy Awards together and celebrated as Adele won all six of her nominations.