OPINION: Adam Goodes earned a spot in the Hall of Fame. He also earned the right to reject it.

Former Sydney Swans star Adam Goodes was this year offered one of the most prestigious honours in AFL: a place in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

The selection committee approved his induction in an unanimous vote. This is, after all, a man with two Brownlow Medals, two premierships and four selections onto the All-Australian team.

But Goodes is also a man who was vilified by elements of the press for standing up to racism, who was booed into early retirement by opposition fans in 2015, and who didn't recieve the full support of the league until it was too late.

And so, when offered that place in the Hall of Fame, Adam Goodes said no.

The Herald Sun broke the news of Goodes' rebuff on Tuesday, and the league later confirmed it, stating that the former player had "asked the AFL to refrain from outlining his reasons for rejecting the honour".

Not that an explanation is necessary. The mere act of his refusal says it all.

Adam Goodes is secure in his achievements. If he chooses to return to the fold, it will be on his terms, and not simply because a trophy is dangled in front of him.

Watch: The Final Quarter documentary catalogued the events leading up to Adam Goodes' early retirement.



Video via Channel 10.

The league has extended its hands to the Adnyamathanha man several times since his early exit from the sport. But it sat on them when it mattered most.

It all started after a match against Collingwood in 2013, when Goodes alerted stadium security that a 13-year-old opposition fan called him an "ape".

"It’s not her fault. She’s still so innocent," he said during a post-match interview the following day. "I don’t put any blame on her, unfortunately it’s what she hears. It’s the environment she’s grown up in.

“I felt like I was in high school again, being bullied. I didn’t stand up for myself in high school, but I decided to stand up last night and I will continue to stand up."