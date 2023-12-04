'Do you wish you looked like him?' The Adam Driver interview going viral for the wrong reasons.

Adam Driver is having quite a rough time on the media trail for his new movie.

The actor is leading upcoming biopic Ferrari as Enzo Ferrari which means he's keeping his House Of Gucci Italian accent and adding on a penchant for zoomie cars.

While appearing at Poland’s EnergaCamerimage Film Festival in November, an audience member at a Q&A asked him what he thought about the movie's crash scenes, which he said were "cheesy".

Without skipping a beat, Driver told the rude person, "F**k you, I don't know. Next question."

And now this month, Driver was asked a series of probing questions by American broadcaster Chris Wallace. The interview has since gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the interview below.

Movie and TV reviewer Kev shared on TikTok his disgust at the line of questioning Wallace chose.

"Chris Wallace essentially calls Adam Driver f**king ugly to his face, I'm not even kidding you," he said, before playing a clip of the interview.

In the interview, Wallace asked about Driver's unconventional looks.

"I wanted to ask you...you don't look like the typical movie star. Has that been a help or a hindrance?"

Adam meekly replied, "I look how I look. I can't change that, so I guess it helped me."

But then the actor took on the concept of his physical appearance being a 'hindrance', as he shakily said, "[It's] a hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go and having a misshapen, outsized body that I can't fit through doorways or most clothes or fit into most cars."

If this wasn't uncomfortable enough, Wallace then asked Driver if he’d ever thought "it would be easier" if he looked like a handsome man such as Robert Redford.