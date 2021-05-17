"I just wanted to get the f*** out of the room." 6 actors on their absolute worst audition ever.

Trying to make it in Hollywood is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Even the most famous stars like Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds have been rejected for a role or had auditions that didn't go to plan.

It's something Seth Rogen and Jason Segel also experienced for themselves when they bombed out of an audition for the 2002 Eminem biopic 8 Mile.

In his new book, Yearbook, Rogen recently shared details of the "weirdest audition" where he tried out for the role of Cheddar Bob, who Evan Jones went on to play in the film.

Before auditioning for the role, the film's casting director asked the actors to bring a friend to exchange lines with, so Rogen asked Segel, who he didn't know was also trying out for the part at first.

"We asked our agents if our auditions could be scheduled one right after the other, so that one of us could audition for Cheddar, with the other reading the Rabbit part, and then we’d switch," he explained in his book.

"We had a sleepover at my apartment the night before the auditions so we could rehearse and then carpooled to the audition together."

Rogen said that he and Segel found some of the lines in the script like "Yo, yo, mothaf***a! It’s Chedda! What up, b****!", so amusing that they "started laughing hysterically" and "literally couldn’t make it through the auditions".

"As soon as one of us started the scene, the other would lose it," he recalled. "It was so silly, we couldn’t finish. We just excused ourselves and saw ourselves out, tears streaming down our faces."

"Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times. Add the fact that one of my best friends is watching me do it and that we’re both reading for rappers from Detroit, which we could not have been less right for," he added.

And Rogen and Segel aren't the only ones with awkward audition stories.