"That's one that I wanted so badly." 10 actors who missed out on major TV and movie roles.

It's no secret the acting industry is incredibly competitive.

Even the most famous stars like Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence have been rejected for roles they've auditioned for. And sometimes those roles, end up being part of some pretty successful films.

So we decided to round up all your favorite celebrities who have who missed out on major TV and movie roles.

From Reese Witherspoon in Clueless to Jessica Biel in The Notebook, here are 10 actors who didn't land the part.

Jessica Biel as Allie in The Notebook.

Image: New Line Cinema/Getty.

The Notebook is one of the most iconic rom-coms of all time. But it turns out Rachel McAdams wasn't the only one considered for the lead role.