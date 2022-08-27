"There were HR issues." 11 stars who walked away from huge TV shows.

Earlier this week, Barbie Ferreira announced she's leaving Euphoria.

On Thursday, the actress, who played Kat Hernandez on the hit TV show, shared on her Instagram stories that she will not reprise her role in the third season.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," the 25-year-old wrote.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.

"I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

While the news came as a shock to fans of the show, actors walking away from big projects is nothing new; in fact, many others have done it too.

Here are 10 actors who have departed successful TV shows.

1. Sandra Oh

Image: ABC.