"I'm taking back what's mine." The women in Hollywood who had to change their names.

Celebrity name changes aren't exactly new.

We often hear about actors who changed their name for privacy or took up a stage name when they started making it in Hollywood.

But for Thandiwe Newton, the reason behind her name change came down to a simple spelling mistake.

Speaking to British Vogue this week, the Westworld actress, who was born Melanie Thandiwe Newton, explained that she was incorrectly credited as "Thandie" in her first movie role and has been called the wrong name ever since.

Now the 48-year-old is setting the record straight.

"That's my name," she told the publication. "It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine."

Watch: The auditions that scored actors their leading roles. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Newton isn't the first woman in Hollywood to change her name or have it changed for her.

Here's 14 other actresses who have gone by a different name and the reason why.

Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj.

Image: Getty. Nicki Minaj wasn't so keen to change to her name from Onika Tanya Maraj when she started in the music industry. In fact, the singer told The Guardian that she "always hated" the name.